UD Board of Trustees approves up to 5% tuition hike

The University of Delaware approves a five percent tuition hike and increases to room and board fees.

Yearly in-state tuition will increase by $670 to $14,040, and out-of-state tuition will rise $1,790 to $37,680. Graduate tuition will also jump by 5%.

This is the largest tuition hike at UD in over a decade.

UD spokesperson Peter Bothum says the board did however approve a proposal to keep student fees flat for the upcoming academic year.

In a statement he says the university is working to balance its commitment to providing a high-quality education for students and managing the continuing impact of inflationary pressures.

The price of meal plans will go up nine percent and cost of living in the dorms will increase five percent.

This brings the total cost of attendance, including tuition, mandatory fees, room and board, to just over $31,000 for Delawareans and nearly $55,000 for nonresidents.

In this year’s state budget hearings, UD requested $7.9 million to expand First State Promise, a program that fully covers tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $75,000. It was budgeted at $4.9 million.