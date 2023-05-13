Developing technology can make many things more accessible- including gambling

As technology develops, so does gambling.

The Delaware Council on Gambling Problems'

yearly conference took a deep dive into the connection between social media, video games, and gambling.

One of the similarities between these activities is intermittent reinforcement, which involves a risk factor. Rewards are guaranteed, but you don’t know when, making it difficult to stop the activity.

In gaming, this is seen in games such as Fortnite and Overwatch, where users pay to unlock different character skins, weapons, and other non-standard game items. While some of these items can be bought at any time, others can only be unlocked through mystery boxes, or are only available for a limited time.

Delaware Council on Gambling Problems Prevention Services Coordinator John Schmidt says while this isn’t marketed as gambling, it is essentially the same, and oversight is needed.

“The gaming industry, and whoever is responsible for enforcing things within gaming software, I feel like they need to be more stringent. But there’s so many loopholes,” said Schmidt. “When they’re not involved in gambling, and it’s just gaming, and that allows for very playful, what seems like less sinister, activities. But when you pull back the veil, that’s really a distinction without a difference. And it can pose problems for kids, parents, and young adults.”

On a local level, one of the best ways to combat this risky behavior is through education.

The DCGP currently has youth educational programming through middle and high schools statewide, but Schmidt says expansion will soon be needed, as younger and younger children are engaging in online gaming that results in monetary loss.

A large part of this is accessibility. Technological advancements have made it simple for anyone, even elementary school students, to transfer large sums of money with ease.

Beyond gaming, this shows itself in the world of sports betting, as well.

Sports betting in Delaware is currently limited to in-person bets, but online sports betting is legal in its neighboring New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland

And in January, lawmakers here created the Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group to evaluate authorizing an internet sports betting in Delaware. Their recommendations are due before June 30th.

Schmidt says his biggest fear about adding online sports betting in the First State is the ease of access it provides.

“We’re seeing more and more scenarios where people are losing money faster because of the straight bets they can make on sports games. And having the ability to bet mobily now on our phones, in our state, is probably going to increase the cases of disordered gambling, I’d say,” he explained.

Schmidt adds he doesn't oppose online sports betting, but sees troubling potential when large sums can be bet from anywhere in the state.

The Delaware Council on Gambling Problems reminds Delawareans to look at the warning signs of gambling disorder, and that resources are available for those needing help.

Access to DCGP resources can be found at deproblemgambling.org.