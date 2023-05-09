Delaware voters cast ballots to fill school board seats statewide

Slots on school boards in school districts across the state were decided Tuesday.

In Sussex County, there were contested races in five districts – and a few saw higher than usual turnout.

Incumbent Dawn Turner lost her seat to Shane Bowden in the Delmar School District in a race that saw a state-high 10% turnout.

Cape Henlopen School District voters decided to keep incumbent Jessica Tyndall. Tyndall easily turned back challenger Shawn Lovenguth in a race that saw about 7% turnout

In the Seaford School District incumbent and current board president David Tull was ousted in a three-person race win won by Amore Rice.

Ivan Neal secured a seat on the Indian River School District board and in the Laurel School District, incumbent Sabrina Isler beat Ivy Bonk

In Kent County, there were contested races in 3 districts.

Milford School District’s race drew 8% turnout as Ashlee Connell defeated Danielle Deinert.

The other two races failed to reach 3% turnout.

The Smyrna School District’s lone race saw Bobbi Jo Webber easily outpace Marie Fontaine St. Pierre for an open at-large seat.

And in the Caesar Rodney School District, Nicole Hill easily won a three-way for the open seat there, defeating Tawanna Prophet Brinkley and Emily Phelan.

There were three districts with contested races in New Castle County – but none of them topped 5% turnout.

In the Appoquinimink School District, Tashiba Graham won a three-person race. Her margin of victory was just 4 votes of over second place Raymond Petkevis.

The Christina School District had two races. They saw Danger Manley defeat Christine Gilbert while Y.F. Lou beat Yong Peng. Maney and Lou each won with more than 65% of the vote.

There were two contested races in the Red Clay School District with incumbent Jose Matthews retaining his seat, and Aje English-Wynn winning an open seat