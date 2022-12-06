Construction on a new Sussex Central H.S. underway in Georgetown

A new 309,000-square-foot school is coming to Georgetown.

Ground was broken late last month on the new Sussex Central High School, which will be located right next to the current school on Patriots Way.

“Our existing Sussex Central High School was built for 1,500 students," said Indian River School District superintendent Jay Owens. "But we’re already over 2,000 (students) in that facility right now.”

Owens says they anticipated the growth back in 2020 and held a referendum to get the $146 million in funding to meet that need with a new school.

“So the new school will be built for 2,200 students. The projected time frame for that right now is Fall 2025.”

Owens adds the existing school is in good shape - and will be part of the overall project.

“In fact we’re going to tie in with one of the wings to the existing school. So there will be a connection point to allow us to utilize some existing classroom areas, as well as our theater. We thought it would be fiscally responsible to utilize the existing theater as opposed to building a new theater in the new building.”

Owens adds the rest of the current building will become a new Sussex Central Middle School.

The new Sussex Central High will include additional classroom space, a science wing with 23,217-square-feet of learning space and a 4,800-square-foot farm and agricultural building.