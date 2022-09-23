Indian River School District Board President under investigation for confrontation at football game

The Indian River School District and Delaware State Police are investigating a confrontation involving school board president Rodney Layfield at a Sussex Central High School football game last weekend.

The incident began when Hodgson Vo-Tech coaches sitting atop the press box cheered one of their players intercepting a pass.

Layfield told the coaches to stop cheering or leave, sparking a brief argument. When the coaches asserted that they should be allowed to cheer for their players, Layfield told them that “this isn’t New Castle County.”

“You ain’t from around these parts, boy! Show some class!" Layfield yelled.

“Cheer for your kids! Cheer for your kids!” a Hodgson coach responded!

In a statement, an Indian River School District spokesman said the district did not condone Layfield’s conduct, though it did not specify exactly how his role in the confrontation violated district norms.

Layfield is also a captain with the Delaware State Police. Though the agency is investigating the incident, it would not comment on it.

The Indian River School Board meets Monday night at Indian River High School.