Citing teacher shortage, Colonial School District partners with tutoring agency

Colonial School District said it’s coping with a teacher shortage less than two weeks into the school year.

The district announced it is partnering with a tutoring service to help fill the gaps.

In a release, the district said it’s been unable to fill more than 20 vacancies, mostly at William Penn High and Gunning Bedford Middle schools.

Colonial is partnering with the tutoring service Back to Basics to teach math to around 900 William Penn students in the classroom. Instruction will be via Zoom.

Back to Basics will also teach Science to around 230 Gunning Bedford students.

“This national teaching shortage became more prominent after the COVID pandemic. While we have vacancies, we have been working around the clock and thinking outside the box to fill all positions, as we know it is vitally important to support students both academically and socially.” Director of Human Resources Holly Sage said.

In addition, William Penn students will receive French instruction via an online program called Edgenuity.

Paraprofessionals, or teachers aides, will also instruct several other classes, the district said.