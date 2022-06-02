New website helps families find summer opportunities for kids

Delaware’s Department of Education has launched a new website to help families find school and community summer programs for kids.

Dubbed the “Summer of Opportunity,” the searchable site helps connect families with K-12 camps, learning programs and outdoor opportunities across the state.

Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said families across Delaware struggle with finding safe and constructive things for their children to do in the summer months.

“One of the barriers is access to where these programs are and how they fit for their own child. So we want to make it as easy as possible,” he said.

Holodick said most opportunities are open to kids regardless of where they go to school.

The site allows users to search for online or in person programs, as well as filter by city or zip code.

Holodick notes there are many free camps and programs available in everything from athletics to the arts.