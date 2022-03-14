Caesar Rodney School District hires new superintendent

The Caesar Rodney School District has a new superintendent.

Christine Alois will be CR’s first woman superintendent; she takes over April 1, 2022.

Alois comes to the district after serving as the deputy secretary of the Delaware Department of Education (DOE) for four years.

She spent the past two years as the department’s lead on the pandemic response, working with the Division of Public Health (DPH) to develop COVID-19 guidance for schools.

Before that Alois worked in the Caesar Rodney School District for 24 years, including being one of the district’s original “latch key” teachers and an English Language Arts (ELA) resource teacher.

Alois replaces Kevin Fitzgerald, who announced in January he was leaving. He’s accepted a position with the University of Delaware’s Academy of School Leadership.