State Spelling Bee returns to Saint Mark's H.S. Saturday

The annual Delaware State Spelling Bee returns to a more normal look after the pandemic forced scaled down versions the last two years.

The Delaware State Spelling Bee for grades 4 to 8 is Saturday at Saint Mark’s High School in Wilmington.

And the event’s coordinator Rachel Casey says this year will feel like a a traditional spelling bee, “The wonderful news is that we are not restricted by any COVID-19 protocols. So this will feel more normal than it has in the past two years; we’re really looking forward to that.”

Forty-eight public, private and homeschool champions from all three counties are set to compete.

And Dave Skocik of Dover returns for a 35th year as word pronouncer.

He says even though he goes over all 500 words selected from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary prior to the event, he does occasionally trip up, “Maybe a word like topliftical, which is a very superior in air or attitude.”

Casey says a wide variety of prizes go to the top spellers, “Of course they’ll receive a trophy, which is always exciting. But Scripps, who promotes the Spelling Bee, has a variety of prizes for our students and the opportunity to participate in the National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C.”

Casey says the winner receives a $25,000 scholarship, second place gets a $20,000 scholarship and the third place earns a $15,000 scholarship.

That money is spread out over four years to attend Saint Mark’s.

The State Spelling Bee starts at 9:30 Saturday morning. The winner advances to the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.