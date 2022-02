The aftermath of the weekend snowstorm is still forcing some schools to adjust their schedules Tuesday.

Caesar Rodney, Capital and Smyrna School Districts are shifting to remote learning Tuesday. And Capital will start remote classes one-hour late.

Laurel, Indian River, Seaford and Sussex Tech School Districts will open 2 hours late.

Delmar School District is operating on a 90-minute delay.

And Milford School District will open one hour late.