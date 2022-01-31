© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Education

Delaware State Univ. among HBCUs to receive bomb threats Monday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published January 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST
DSU_Sign_2021.JPG
Brad Glazier
/
Delaware Public Media

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities – including Delaware State University - received bomb threats Monday.

DSU sent a campus-wide notification shortly after 7 am indicating it had received a threat. It told students and staff not to come to campus and students on campus to remain in the residence halls.

The school added that DSU Police and Dover Police were investigating, and state and federal law enforcement were also notified.

The school made an all clear announcement and reopened the campus around 12:50 Monday afternoon.

Howard, Southern, Albany State, Bowie State and Bethune-Cookman Universities also received bomb threats Monday, according to multiple news outlets and university statements.

It’s the second time this month HBCUs received bomb threats on the same day.

Back on January 5th, a group of schools, including Howard, received threats, but law enforcement found nothing,

Education
