Second snowfall of the week scrambles school plans again in Delaware

Overnight snow means more changes for schools around the First State Friday.

In New Castle County, Brandywine, Colonial and Red Clay School Districts are closed Friday.

Appoquinimink School District is moving to remote learning.

Christina School District is moving all of its schools to virtual learning. Some had been operating remotely the past few days because of staffing issues related to COVID cases.

In central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Milford and Smyrna School Districts are turning to virtual learning.

Capital School District says its schools will operate remotely due to the weather and continuing COVID related operation issues.

City of Newark offices will open two hours late Friday.

