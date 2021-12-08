© 2021
Indian River School District surveying parents & staff about school mask mandate

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published December 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST
The Indian River School District is asking parents and staff about the future of wearing masks in school.

District officials decided to conduct a phone survey in response to a group of parents at recent school board meetings expressing concern over Delaware’s statewide school mask mandate.

The mandate, put in place by Gov. John Carney, requires everyone kindergarten age and older to wear face coverings while in school.

“And we received quite a few public comments from parents who have had some concerns about it," said Indian River school district public information officer David Maull. "So at its last board meeting the Board decided to go ahead and send a survey to both families and staff, just to see what their thoughts are on the mask mandate and what protocols they would like to see put in place moving forward.”

Maull says the survey asks if masks should continue to be required for all students and staff or if they should be optional for students. No preference is also an option.

The phone survey will be sent several times to get as many families as possible to participate.

The current mask mandate for Delaware schools is set to expire on February 8, 2022.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Carney was non-committal about extending it beyond that, saying his focus now is on stemming the current surge in cases through vaccination and encouraging mask wearing indoors everywhere.

Survey results are expected to be addressed at the next school board meeting on Monday, December 20, 2021.

