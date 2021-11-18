DSU needs help from the state as it continues to expand

Delaware State University is looking to make major expansions in the future, and hoping the state can cover some of the cost.

Delaware State University continues to grow rapidly in size and scope, especially after completing its acquisition of Wesley College this year.

The university has big ambitions, hoping to almost double its enrollment over the next 7 years and become the first HBCU to obtain the highest level designation for research universities.

But DSU president Tony Allen says it needs help from the state to achieve those goals.

“So today, an annual run rate the Wesley acquisition is costing us about $12 million in annual operating costs,” he said. “As you know, some of that is made up by the revenue we get from tuition and the like. But about $5.9 million dollars of that is salaries and benefits for personnel.”

Allen is asking for funds to cover over 40 new positions throughout the university — including bolstering programs and degrees in high demand, such as nursing, occupational therapy and aviation.

One ask is about one and a half million for DSU’s nursing program, which President Tony Allen says is needed to meet accreditation requirements.

“I can tell you that this is important as it relates to our growth and getting those 100 plus graduates a year from the nursing department — and a real career path for associate degrees and diploma nurses as well,” Allen said.

The university wants an extra $6 million in state funding next year. It received less than a million dollars extra in this year’s budget.

Allen says these program expansions are necessary if the university hopes to reach its goals.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

