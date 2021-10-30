Delaware Public Archives announces digital release of "The Abram M. Draper Collection"

Delaware Public Archives releases a new digital collection.

Delaware residents can now learn more about the Civil War era online through The Abram H. Draper Collection.

Draper was a Delaware blacksmith who fought for the Union army - serving in the 1st and 4th Delaware Infantry Regiments between 1861 and 1863.

Taylor Reynolds is the president of the Living History Society of Delaware - as well as the Archives’ Historical Markers program coordinator.

He says the collection offers a window into the life of a soldier during the Civil War, “It’s primarily letters to Anna Draper - his wife - detailing his service in the Union Army. There are some letters prior to the war beginning to his uncle out west. There’s also a letter from his brother-in law whose name was John Wiley. And I believe he was in the 5th Delaware (Infantry Regiment).

Reynolds goes on to say, “And that letter is pretty incredible because it was actually written at Camp Fisher. And Camp Fisher was a Camp that was located in Camden, right around the area of where Brecknock Park is located today.

Reynolds says the 34 piece collection also includes some of Draper’s poetry and documents notifying his wife Anna of his death on January 22, 1863.

Draper died from typhoid fever.

The digital collection is available here.

The physical collection is also available for review by calling the Delaware Public Archives to schedule a time to visit.

