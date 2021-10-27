Univ. of Delaware makes campus safety changes

After recent protests and discussions at the University of Delaware over campus safety and culture, UD is expanding some campus safety initiatives.

One of the measures the University of Delaware is enacting is a new evening shuttle service for students traveling from campus to nearby off-campus residences.

There are four pick-up points for the shuttle service, the Morris Library, Perkins Student Center, Townsend Hall, and the north end of the STAR health Sciences Building.

The university is also expanding its escort program which uses UD Police cadets to walk students to on campus locations.

UD Police Chief Patrick Ogden says those cadets will now have golf carts to transport students.

"We thought that we would be able to enhance that by deploying instead of these cadets being on foot they're going to drive around in gas powered gators that are street legal and registered, and that way if somebody doesn't feel comfortable they'll give him a ride from a campus location to another campus location in a gator as supposed to walking. It's an enhancement, and it speeds up the process."

Ogden says these measures were prompted by recent student worries about campus safety.

"That's kind of what started the conversation of what things that we were hearing feedback from students that they wanted us to do things to enhance their safety so that's kind of how this conversation kind of started."

Both services are available every day from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m., and they can be requested by phone, UD’s LiveSafe app, and through the blue light phones on campus.