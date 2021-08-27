Using gene editing tech to promote science in schools

ChristianaCare continues its efforts to educate high school students about new cutting-edge techniques in gene editing.

Earlier this year, the health system launched its ‘CRISPR in a Box’ educational toolkit in Delaware high schools, allowing students to perform gene editing experiments using CRISPR in the classroom.

It’s now unveiling a new video series to use with the tool kit, including CRISPR demonstrations and a roundtable conversation on race, gender and science.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute director Dr. Eric Kmiec about this ongoing initiative.