Enlighten Me: Stories from UD student journalists

Occasionally, The Green takes time to highlight work created by student journalists, at the both the high school and college levels.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware for three pieces produced by UD students this pasr semester.

We start with recent graduate Siena Ferrick, a Marketing major, who notes 2021 college graduates face a litany of issues as they head into the “real world” - the increasingly competitive job market, the threat of salary-consuming student loans and of course, the unpredictable response to a global pandemic.

But she reports there's another that doesn’t get as much attention: moving home with their parents.

ferrick_siena_ud_Moving_Home_Feature.mp3 UD Marketing major graduate Siena Ferrick reports on grads moving home. Listen • 2:51

Next, we hear rising senior Media Communications major Patrick LaPorte.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic not only forced college freshman to face online learning, but also cost many of them a year of their college experience. He checks in with how they’re faring.

Patrick_LaPorte_College_Home.mp3 UD rising senior Media Communications major Patrick LaPorte reports on the college freshman experience during the COVID pandemic. Listen • 2:59

And we finish with rising senior Media Communications major Katelyn Lucci – who looks at women trying to find their voice in the male-dominated sports industry - whether it’s as a coach, reporter or analyst. She reports more and more women are breaking down barriers

Women_in_Sports_Katelyn_Lucci_Feature.mp3 UD rising senior Media Communications major Katelyn Lucci reports on women breaking down barriers in the male-dominated sports industry. Listen • 2:56

These stories were produced for a UD Communications class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.