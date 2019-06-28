Enlighten Me: More campus stories from UD student journalists

The Green is committed to highlighting student voices as part of our Enlighten Me segment, and this week we head to Newark to put the spotlight on work from the University of Delaware.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, we have two additional stories by UD student journalists.

They were produced for a UD Communications class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with rising junior Michelle Lieberman, a University Studies major with a Journalism minor. She notes that ambulances are often seen racing through the streets of Newark, and while most might expect the EMTs that come to their assistance to be older in age, that’s not the case at the University of Delaware, where nearly 50 student volunteers make up the award winning EMS squad.

ud_ems.mp3 Univ. of Delaware rising junior Michelle Lieberman reports on the volunteer student EMS at UD. Listen • 2:52

Next up, we hear from rising senior Christine Colalillo, a Political Science major minoring in Journalism. College students everywhere, including UD, need to find ways to juggle the demands of their major and everything else they do, but Christine tells us that music majors at UD face some unique challenges as they pursue their degrees.

music_major_overload_.mp3 Univ. of Delaware rising senior Christine Colalillo reports on the hectic life of UD music majors. Listen • 2:21

Thanks to rising senior Christine Colalillo as well as rising junior Michelle Lieberman for enlightening us this week with their campus stories.