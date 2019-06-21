© 2021
Education

Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published June 21, 2019 at 5:17 PM EDT
ud_sign.JPG
Delaware Public Media
/

The Green is committed to highlighting student voices as part of our Enlighten Me segment, and this week we  head to Newark to put the spotlight on work from the University of Delaware.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, we have three stories by UD student journalists.

They were produced for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with rising senior Lauren Collison, a Sports Management major.  Her story focuses on America’s Pastime, baseball.  But she tells us that for some playing at UD, the sport also serves as a sort of high school reunion.

HomegrownTalentUDBaseballLaurenFeatureStory-1.mp3
Univ. of Delaware rising senior Lauren Collison reports on First State high school baseball stars joining forces at UD.

Next, we hear from rising junior Mia Kweit.  The Communications interest major notes that weather can be extremely unpredictable – and in Newark, if you wait a minute, it will change. Kweit says every UD student knows the struggle of the changing weather on campus, but she  decided to take some time to try to explain why this weird phenomenon occurs and distinguish fact from fiction.

RAINONTUESDAYS.mp3
Univ. of Delaware rising junior Mia Kweit reports the ever-changing weather at UD.

And we finsh with rising senior Nicholas Pirhalla.  The English Major with a Journalism minor says as tattoos popularity rises with millenials, some are venturing away from established tattoo shops, and into the living room to get them.

tattoo_trends.mp3
Univ. of Delaware rising senior reports Nicholas Pirhalla on living room tattoo artists.

Thanks to rising UD senior Nicholas Pirhalla, rising junior Mia Kweit and rising senior Lauren Collison for enlightening us this week with their campus stories.

