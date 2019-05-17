Enlighten Me: Award-winning student journalism at Mt. Pleasant H.S.

In this week’s Enlighten Me – we return to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District – one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project

This year, students at Mount Pleasant swept the “Radio Prepared Report” category of the Delaware Press Association’s 2019 High School Communications contest, taking first through honorable mention.

First place went to junior Shawn Coulter, whose piece teen JUUling in hisgh schools also took 2nd place in the National Federation of Press Women national High School contest. We aired Shawn piece previously on The Green – but figured awarding winning work on an issue like this deserves another listen.

And a reminder that stories like this are part of Generation Voice - our collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mt. Pleasant High school and its radio station WMPH, as well as the Red Clay School District at McKean High School and its radio station WMHS.

Our Youth Media producer Sophia Schmidt oversees Generation Voice for us – and at Mount Pleasant works on pieces like Shawn’s with teacher Paul Wishengrad who runs the Career Pathway we work with there.