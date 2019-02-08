© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Setting an education agenda at Leg Hall

Delaware Public Media
Published February 8, 2019 at 12:23 PM EST
leg_hall_new1.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Education issues are likely to garnet a fair amount of attention from state lawmakers this year.

And one of the people shaping the legislature’s education agenda is  State Rep. Earl Jaques.

House Education Committee Chairman is passionate about ed. policy and has a long list of priorities – including some more controversial proposals revolving around how to address low-performing schools and the referendum process for school funding.

The Glasgow area Democrat recently sat down with Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller to outline what he’d like to accomplish.

Tags

EducationGeneral AssemblyEducationEarl Jaques