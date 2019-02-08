Setting an education agenda at Leg Hall

Education issues are likely to garnet a fair amount of attention from state lawmakers this year.

And one of the people shaping the legislature’s education agenda is State Rep. Earl Jaques.

House Education Committee Chairman is passionate about ed. policy and has a long list of priorities – including some more controversial proposals revolving around how to address low-performing schools and the referendum process for school funding.

The Glasgow area Democrat recently sat down with Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller to outline what he’d like to accomplish.