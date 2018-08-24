© 2021
Education

Arts Playlist: DCAD brings dual-enrollment program to Cab Calloway School

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published August 24, 2018 at 3:31 PM EDT
cab-Calloway_school.JPG
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware College of Art and Design is launching its first dual-enrollment program at Cab Calloway School of the Arts.

Katy Ro is the Dean at DCAD.

“And what D-CAD and Cab will be doing together is, we’ll be offering two courses, two D-CAD courses on campus at Cab...specifically “Animation I” and also “Figure Drawing,” Ro said. “What this opportunity will allow students to do is not only to explore and further depth specifically drawing with a figure, and figure anatomy and also animation, principles of animation and then also getting their hands on different animation techniques and putting together portfolios.”

 
 

Ro says both courses are essentially an extension of what Cab students are already encountering in their high school curriculum.

But credits earned taking these classes will count toward both a high school diploma and a college degree - giving students a chance to get a jump on completing college and that could save them money.

 

EducationCab Calloway School of the Arts
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele
