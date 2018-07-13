Enlighten Me: Generation Voice students offer a snapshot of their lives

This week’s Enlighten Me returns to our Generation Voice Youth Media project at WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.

As the school year ended, some of the younger students in the program were asked to produce a commentary offering a snapshot of their state of mind as they wrapped up another year and looked ahead to the summer and next fall.

One of them comes from Zaria Young, who just wrapped up her freshman year. She reflects on navigating her first year of high school.

zaria_commentary.mp3 Mount Pleasant HS rising sophomore Zaria Young reflects on her freshman year. Listen • 2:58

We also hear from Shifreya Davis, who just completed her sophomore year. She says she’s already worrying about junior year and how to deal with the stress that’s building.

shifreya_commentary.mp3 Mount Pleasant HS rising junior Shifreya Davis reflects on the pressure high school can bring. Listen • 3:50

Next up, we hear from another rising junior Shawn Coulter, and how the past school year changed him.

shawn_commentary.mp3 Mount Pleasant HS rising junior Shawn Coulter reflects on the changes he experienced over the past year. Listen • 3:52

And finally, we turn to Jackie Palmer, who was a sophomore this past school year. She offers a very personal reflection on her life and how its changed.

jackie_commentary.mp3 Mount Pleasant HS rising junior Jackie Palmer reflects on the major changes in her life this year. Listen • 3:18

All these pieces are part of Generation Voice - our collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mt. Pleasant High School and its radio station WMPH. Our Youth Media Producer Sophia Schmidt oversees Generation Voice for us, working with Mt Pleasant teacher Paul Wishengrad who runs the Career Pathway we work with there

And a reminder we will be taking Generation Voice to another school, Mc Kean High School this fall. Stay tuned for more details on that.