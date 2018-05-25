Enlighten Me: A spotlight on UD student journalism

Previously in our Enlighten Me segment, we’ve highlighted work created by students at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District - home to WMPH and our Generation Voice Youth project.

But we figured – why stop there?

Our effort to find other student voices we could share on The Green for a glimpse at issues and stories they find interesting and important this week takes us to the University of Delaware.

As UD holds its 2018 Commencement this weekend, we thought it would be a great time to hear some work produced by UD Communications majors for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with Fawn Bartok. The junior looked into Proud Puppies, an growing University of Delaware organization where students help raise puppies to become seeing eye dogs.

bartokfawn_5227884_69310122_ProudPuppiesFawnFeatureStory.mp3 UD junior Communications major Fawn Bartok reports on the Proud Puppies organization. Listen • 2:36

Next up is senior Alex Baker, who tells us about a sport that’s been dubbed the sport of the future, transforming from a once simple toy into a national phenomenon. It’s called spikeball, and at first glance seems like a backyard kids game. But there is something more to it, as tournaments and clubs made up of grown men and women have sprouted up around not just the country, but the world, including at the University of Delaware.

bakeralex_5158855_69307175_spikeball_club_alex_baker_feat_story-1.mp3 UD senior Communications major Alex Baker reports on the Spikeball phenomenon. Listen • 2:45

And we wrap up UD junior Nigel Clark, who notes the arts have always found a way to bring awareness to social and political issues, and bring lessons of history to life. He reports on Women of Consequence, a production led by a group of African-American female students at the University of Delaware that aims to do just that.

clarknigel_5225391_69315645_WomenOfConsequenceFeatureStory_Nigel.mp3 UD junior Communications major Nigel Clark reports on Women of Consequence. Listen • 2:50

Thanks to Nigel Clark, Alex Baker and Fawn Bartok – Comm majors at the University of Delaware – for enlightening us this week with their campus voices. And congrats to all the UD seniors graduating this weekend.