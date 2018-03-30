Front Page Café: documentary photographer Tristan Spinski

The University of Delaware Journalism Program’s speaker series – The Front Page Café - returned to the Deer Park Tavern in Newark earlier this month.

The latest guest to visit the Deer Park Tavern in Newark was documentary photographer Tristan Spinski – a UD alum and son of the late Victor Spinski, a UD professor of ceramics.

Spinski’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Mother Jones, Audubon, Bloomberg, Politico and Rolling Stone. He's also working on a series focused on land management issues, entitled "Sweet Land." "Sweet Land: is an ongoing series that examines the the consciousness and vulnerabilities of a human-altered landscape atop the Ogallala Aquifer.

Delaware Public Media is partnering with the UD Journalism Program to bring you Front Page Café – and recorded this edition March 19th.

In the first portion of the program, you’ll hear Spinski talk about his work. The second portion of the program is the event’s question and answer session.

fromt_page_photopt1.mp3 Front Page Café Part 1 - documentary photographer Tristan Spinski discusses his work, including "Sweet Land." Listen • 30:09

frontpage_photopt2.mp3 Front Page Café Part 2 - Tristan Spinski's question and answer session with audience. Listen • 17:59

And you can view a sampling of photos from Spinski's Front Page Café presentation below:

Credit Tristan Spinski Cattle watering trough, outside of Valentine, Nebraska. From the series "Sweet Land" — an ongoing series that examines the the consciousness and vulnerabilities of a human-altered landscape atop the Ogallala Aquifer.

Cattle feed lot outside of Midland, Texas. From the series "Sweet Land" — an ongoing series that examines the the consciousness and vulnerabilities of a human-altered landscape atop the Ogallala Aquifer.