Education

Front Page Café: documentary photographer Tristan Spinski

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published March 30, 2018 at 3:48 PM EDT
Cattle watering trough, outside of Valentine, Nebraska. From the series "Sweet Land" — an ongoing series that examines the the consciousness and vulnerabilities of a human-altered landscape atop the Ogallala Aquifer. ";
Tristan Spinski
Cattle feed lot outside of Midland, Texas. From the series "Sweet Land" — an ongoing series that examines the the consciousness and vulnerabilities of a human-altered landscape atop the Ogallala Aquifer. ";
African elephant foot stool with zebra skin cushion, photographed for The New York Times at the US Fish and Wildlife Repository outside of Denver, Colo. in April of 2017. The facility holds 1.3 million animal contraband products seized at major ports of entry in the United States. Many of the products are made from threatened and endangered species.

The University of Delaware Journalism Program’s speaker series – The Front Page Café - returned to the Deer Park Tavern in Newark earlier this month.

The latest guest to visit the Deer Park Tavern in Newark was documentary photographer Tristan Spinski – a UD alum and son of the late Victor Spinski, a UD professor of ceramics. 

Spinski’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Mother Jones, Audubon, Bloomberg, Politico and Rolling Stone.  He's also working on a series focused on land management issues, entitled "Sweet Land."  "Sweet Land: is an ongoing series that examines the the consciousness and vulnerabilities of a human-altered landscape atop the Ogallala Aquifer.

Delaware Public Media is partnering with the UD Journalism Program to bring you Front Page Café – and recorded this edition March 19th.

In the first portion of the program, you’ll hear Spinski talk about his work.  The second portion of the program is the event’s question and answer session.

Front Page Café Part 1 - documentary photographer Tristan Spinski discusses his work, including "Sweet Land."

Front Page Café Part 2 - Tristan Spinski's question and answer session with audience.

And you can view a sampling of photos from Spinski's Front Page Café presentation below:

Credit Tristan Spinski
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
