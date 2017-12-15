Enlighten Me: Generation Voice & Great Thanksgiving Listen

Students in Generation Voice, Delaware Public Media’s youth radio program at Mount Pleasant High School, recently recorded a conversation with a loved one.

Their conversations were inspired by the Great Thanksgiving Listen, a national education project developed by StoryCorps that empowers high school students to create an oral history of the contemporary United States by recording an interview with an elder.

Interviews are also entered into the StoryCorps archive at the Library of Congress’s Folklife Center where they become an invaluable resource for future historians - and provide families with a priceless piece of personal history.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we bring you a sample of the interviews produced by the Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant.

First, we hear from Willow - a sophomore – and her conversation with her mother.

willow_gtl_mum.mp3 Great Thanksgiving Listen - Willow and her mother. Listen • 5:36

Next, we turn to Michael, a freshman, and his interview with his dad.

michael_gtl_dad.mp3 Great Thanksgiving Listen - Micheal and his dad. Listen • 3:36

We conclude with Jermaine, a sophomore, who chatted with his grandmother.

jermaine_gtl_gg.mp3 Great Thanksgiving Listen - Jermaine and his grandmother. Listen • 6:18

Thanks to all the students who participated in The Great Thanksgiving Listen and their teacher Paul Wishengrad, who guided the students through these interviews. The Great Thanksgiving Listen was piloted in 2015, with thousands of high schools from all 50 states participating.