Generation Voice: Finding your sanctuary

In this week’s Enlighten Me - we continue highlighting work done this year by students in our Generation Voice Youth Media project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.

The term ‘sanctuary’ has been in the news a great deal lately, often in connection to safe havens in cities or campuses for undocumented immigrants. But a sanctuary - a place of refuge and protection - can apply to anyone, including high school students.

During the stressful end-of-the year cramming for finals and for some, contemplating college and next steps - Generation Voice students were asked to write about - and record sounds from - their own safe places. You heard a few last week, and we’re featuring more this week.

Up first, we hear from sophomore Shifreya Davis. Like many students – she considers her bedroom her safe place.

shifreyasanctuaryedited.mp3 Generation Voice: Mt. Pleasant HS soph. Shifreya Davis' sanctuary. Listen • 1:54

We also learned last week that not all students choose a physical place to call their sanctuary. Instead, some focused on a positive activity in their lives. In the case of sophomore Khaaliq Anderson, it’s making music.

khaaliqsanctuaryedited.mp3 Generation Voice: Mt. Pleasant HS soph. Khaaliq Anderson 's sanctuary. Listen • 2:54

For junior Nico Bryant, his sanctuary is a person: his girlfriend.

nicosanctuaryedited.mp3 Generation Voice: Mt. Pleasant HS junior Nico Bryant's sanctuary. Listen • 4:55

And a reminder that all these pieces are from Generation Voice - our collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mt. Pleasant High school and its radio station WMPH. Our Youth media producer Megan Pauly runs that program - working Mt Pleasant teacher Paul Wishengrad. You can hear more of them at teh Generation Voice website.