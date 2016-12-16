Enlighten Me: Great Thanksgiving Listen conversations

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, students at Mount Pleasant High School part of Generation Voice - Delaware Public Media’s youth radio program there - recorded a conversation with a loved one.

Their conversations were inspired by - and are part of - the Great Thanksgiving Listen, a national education project developed by StoryCorps that empowers high school students to create an oral history of the contemporary United States by recording an interview with an elder.

Interviews are also entered into the StoryCorps archive at the Library of Congress’s Folklife Center where they become an invaluable resource for future historians - and provide families with a priceless piece of personal history.

In this week’s Enlighten Me - we bring you a sample of the interviews produced by the Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant High School.

drew_gtl.mp3 Mount Pleasant H.S. senior Drew interviews his father for the Great Thanksgiving Listen. Listen • 3:35

shifreya_gtl.mp3 Mount Pleasant H.S. freshman Shifreya interviews her mother for the Great Thanksgiving Listen. Listen • 3:40

spencer_gtl.mp3 Mount Pleasant H.S. senior Spencer interviews his father for the Great Thanksgiving Listen. Listen • 2:04

The Great Thanksgiving Listen was piloted in 2015, with thousands of high schools from all 50 states participating.

You can hear more contributions from Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant High School at the Generation Voice website.