Enlighten Me: More Generation Voice projects

Once again this week, we’re dedicating our Enlighten Me segment to pieces produced this fall by Generation Voice - our youth media program. It’s an ongoing collaboration between Delaware Public Media and the Brandywine School District.

First, we bring you a story by 16 year-old Max Rakus. When he set off to Germany right after his sophomore year of high school ended, he had no idea that the trip would change him forever.

A voyage across the Atlantic meant new friends, and new ways of relating to people. He discovered the true meaning of the phrase, “We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." Here’s his story - called A New Max.

Our next story was produced by Chynna Williams, a 17 year old student at Mount Pleasant High School. She’s 17 years old and doesn’t like drama. Chynna puts her friends above everyone else. She uses the girl code to avoid problems. But what happens when that set of rules still lands her in a “hot pot of drama?” Here’s her piece, titled The Girl Code.

thegirlcode.mp3 Chynna Williams' Generation Voice piece "The Girl Code." Listen • 3:30

Those stories were edited by Anne Hoffman, our Generation Voice youth producer.

You can check out these and more youth produced stories, any time at the Generation Voice website.