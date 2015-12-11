Enlighten Me: Generation Voice projects

We’re dedicating this week and next week’s Enlighten Me segments to pieces produced this fall by Generation Voice - our youth media program. It’s an ongoing collaboration between Delaware Public Media and the Brandywine School District.

First, we bring you a story by Samra Ismic. She’s grappling with the high stakes college application process while facing two very different sets of cultural values. Her piece is called We Versus Me.

Our next story was produced by Shamarra Rombawa. She’s experienced Wilmington’s high rate of gun violence on a personal level. Her piece is titled The Girl Everybody Loves.

TheGirleverybodyloves.mp3 Shamarra Rombawa's Generation Voice piece "The Girl Everybody Loves." Listen • 3:08

These stories were edited by Anne Hoffman, our Generation Voice youth producer. We’ll hear some more from our Generation Voice students next week on The Green, but you can check out these and more youth produced stories, anytime at the Generation Voice website.