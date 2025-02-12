© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Kent and Sussex counties see the worst of the latest winter storm

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
Delawareans are digging out from the latest snowstorm of 2025.

And again, shovels and plows will be working harder in the lower half of the state. Kent and Sussex counties saw the most snowfall from this storm.

TheDelaware Environmental Observing System reports most of Sussex County received 5-8 inches - including about 8 inches in Bridgeville and Ellendale

Central Delaware saw 6-7 inches, nearly 7 inches in Dover. Wilmington and Northern New Castle County have seen accumulations of 2-3 inches – while some spots in Southern New Castle County saw up to 4 inches.

More precipitation is expected today (Wednesday), mainly in the afternoon and into the evening. That’s expected to be mainly rain, though areas of New Castle County could see some sleet mixing in. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
