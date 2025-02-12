Kent and Sussex counties see the worst of the latest winter storm

Delawareans are digging out from the latest snowstorm of 2025.

And again, shovels and plows will be working harder in the lower half of the state. Kent and Sussex counties saw the most snowfall from this storm.

TheDelaware Environmental Observing System reports most of Sussex County received 5-8 inches - including about 8 inches in Bridgeville and Ellendale

Central Delaware saw 6-7 inches, nearly 7 inches in Dover. Wilmington and Northern New Castle County have seen accumulations of 2-3 inches – while some spots in Southern New Castle County saw up to 4 inches.

More precipitation is expected today (Wednesday), mainly in the afternoon and into the evening. That’s expected to be mainly rain, though areas of New Castle County could see some sleet mixing in. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s