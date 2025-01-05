Kent and Sussex counties see worst of 2025's first winter storm

Delawareans are digging out from the first snowstorm of 2025.

The work will be a bit tougher in the lower half of the state. Kent and Sussex counties were hardest hit by the storm.

The Delaware Environmental Observing System reports Sussex County received the heaviest snow with 6-9 inches in most areas across the county - including just over 9 inches in Bridgeville, Ellendale and Lewes as of 3 pm.

Central Delaware has seen 5-6 inches, including a little more than 5 inches in Dover. Wilmington and Northern New Castle County have seen accumulations of 1-2 inches.

The entire state remains under a Winter Storm Warning with the National Weather Service saying another 1-3 inches are possible into the evening hours in some places.

The storm is expected to move out tonight with sunshine expected the rest of the week with temps in the low to mid 30s

DelDOT plows and salt trucks are working to clear roads. No driving restrictions have been implemented, but DART has suspended bus service in Kent and Sussex Counties. Service in New Castle County is operating with some detours and disruptions.

The snow totals in Sussex County are prompting changes for several school districts Tuesday. Delmar, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford and Woodbridge school districts will be closed Tuesday. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Tech school districts will switch to remote learning.

And in Central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Milford and Polytech school districts will close Tuesday. Capital and Smyrna school districts will move to remote learning.