Delaware braces for snow coming Monday

When you wake up on Monday morning for work or school, it might be snowy.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow to start Sunday night.

National Weather Meteorologist Sarah Johnson lays out the timing expected of the storm throughout the First State.

"We are looking for the snow to start to move in probably not until after midnight Sunday night. So very late Sunday night then continuing through the day on Monday and into Monday evening," said Johnson.

One-to-two inches is forecast to fall at the start of the storm.

It’s a bit too soon to lock in an official forecast for the snow totals for Monday, but other forecasters are calling for three-to-five inches overall.

Johnson notes the pattern change starts over the weekend with colder air moving in setting up the stage for the snow event.

She adds that some parts of the state might not just get snow.

"It may not necessarily be all snow especially as you go closer to southern Delaware there could be a wintry mix at times,” said Johnson. “So it's not necessarily going to be an all snow event."

Johnson notes for the rest of the state, this looks to be the first “plow-able” snow of the winter, and that you should be prepared to possibly change travel plans if you have to travel on Monday.