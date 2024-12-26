The Sober Rides program will be active on New Year's Eve

Delaware’s Office of Highway Safety is trying to keep people from getting behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking to celebrate the New Year.

OHS is offering New Year’s Eve partygoers vouchers of up to $20 to use on either Lyft or Uber.

To get the voucher, you have to scan a QR code that takes you to mysoberrides.com, where you can click to have it directly deposited to your preferred ride sharing app to use for New Year’s.

Office of Highway Safety community relations officer Meghan Niddrie explains how to find the QR code on New Year’s Eve.

"There will be multiple posts out on social media with a QR Code that you can scan and that will take you to be able to claim your voucher. If you look at your local bars and restaurants, you should also be seeing posters, table tents, even business cards that will be handed out with that QR code on it," said Niddrie.

Niddrie notes the voucher can only be used during a certain period.

"You will be able to claim your vouchers ahead of time, but they are valid from 5 pm December 31 until 2:30 am on January 1. That's the timeframe that the vouchers will be able to be used," said Niddrie.

She adds that over 100 vouchers were used on the night before Thanksgiving - the last time the Sober Rides initiative was activated.