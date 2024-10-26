Temporary tent city opens on Route 1 until winter shelters begin accepting residents

A state-approved, temporary tent city is in use as of Oct. 15 on Route 1 outside of Lewes to help those facing homelessness in the area.

The 45-day program known as the Tharros camp will give 28 residents – 14 men and 14 women – who were living in wooded areas a tent, trash collection and restrooms until Nov. 30. It is at capacity with most of its residents working.

The camp is an interim solution until Code Purple winter shelters open Dec. 1.

Residents must agree to a list of rules in order to live on site – noise isn’t allowed after 10 p.m., and no drugs, alcohol or weapons are permitted. Violations can get residents ejected.

Mike Agnew is the Tharros site director.

“We give them the permit, and we give them rules that they need to follow, and if they follow those rules, not only do they get to reside here in the camp until November 30, but they also get admission to our winter shelters, both for men and women.”

Agnew had been trying to get permission for the camp since spring, and he says it’s possible they’ll reapply once Code Purple shelters close on March 15.

“I think that Camp Tharros could be a model for the rest of the state, maybe even beyond that.”

Agnew said Code Purple reports a 9% increase in Delaware’s homeless population in the last year.

“The closing message is that what we're trying to do is help people transition out of the situation that they're in, building an income that allows them to get into subsidized housing.”