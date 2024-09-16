© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Delaware and Maryland beaches announce closures due to onshore medical waste

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published September 16, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
Beaches from the Indian River Inlet to Fenwick Island have announced closures due to reports of medical waste washing ashore.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control say emergency response teams are on site and ask residents to call the environmental hotline if more onshore medical waste is found.

The department advises visitors to leave the beach and refrain from swimming while the source of the medical waste is under investigation.

Maryland beaches also announced closures, including Ocean City, which took to Facebook to say it is doing extra cleaning near the shoreline.

All ocean facing beaches at Assateague Island National Seashore announced closures and said they are not sure how long they will be closed nor how long it will take to clean up the waste.

The City of Rehoboth Beach also announced today access to the ocean is closed, but said the decision is “primarily due to rough surf conditions.”

The city received one report from a visitor Sunday night of a syringe being seen at the water line, but the city staff have found no evidence thus far.
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
