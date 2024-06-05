Delaware sees an uptick in road fatalities as the summer season begins

Road fatalities are down in Delaware compared to last year, but the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is reporting a recent uptick in deaths.

DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod says there have been 56 traffic fatalities this year with half of those occurring after April 1 and eight occurring after May 26.

He says a rise in the number of road fatalities in the warmer months is common, but the department encourages Delawareans to make highway safety a priority.

“[You] get into the spring and summer seasons — you have more people on the roads, whether they’re traveling, whether they’re outside for recreation, people like to be outside more, and unfortunately, we do see the incidents of fatalities rise," McLeod said.

In April, DelDOT launched theBe DelAWARE campaign to help spread awareness about safe driving techniques before the peak summer season.

“We’re really even targeting younger drivers especially and just trying to spread the word that we want everyone to get to where they’re going safely and get home at the end of the day — that’s the ultimate goal," he said.

McLeod explains the safety campaign is Delaware’s version of the national Become a Hero Towards Zero strategy and is accompanied by an online safety pledge with advertisements rolling out on public buses and roadway signs.

Two years ago, Delaware had a record-tying year with statewide road fatalities, and although that number has since declined, McLeod encourages drivers to work to keep it that way.

He also notes the safety of DelDOT employees is at stake, with one mowing operator being struck by a vehicle along I-295 last week and another struck on Monday.

In addition to the the safety campaign, the Delaware State Police announced the creation of a Highway Safety Unit to promote cautious and mindful driving.

The unit consists of eleven officers dedicated to statewide traffic enforcement on the state’s high speed, high volume roadways such as I-95, I-495, and Route 1.