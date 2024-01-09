Heavy rain and gusty winds pound Delaware

Delaware is coping with issues created by the heavy rain and wind sweeping through the state Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Some areas in northern Delaware have already seen over 2 inches of rainfall and the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey reported a wind gust of 59 miles an hour at Wilmington Airport Tuesday afternoon.

There is a flood warning in New Castle and Kent Counties. The flood warning is expected to remain in effect in New Castle County until 8 am.

DelDOT reports dozens of roads around the state are closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Emergency management officials urge New Castle County residents to avoid driving after dark Tuesday because of the heavy rain and flood risk. The National Weather Service expected the Delaware Bay at Reedy Point to crest at 9.1 feet, near the record of 9.24 feet set in April 2011 and the Christina River at Coochs Bridge to crest at 13.4 feet – matching the record set in Sept. 2004.



The stormy weather is creating hundreds of power outages statewide. As of 8:45 Tuesday night, Delmarva Power had over 21,000 customers without power - mostly in New Castle County and downstate the Delaware Electric Cooperative reportedly nearly 9,600 customers without power.

School districts in Kent and Sussex Counties are announcing delayed openings Wednesday in the wake of storm.

Here's the current list of delayed openings:

Christina School District - Closed

Delmar School District – 90-minute delay

Milford School District – 90-minute delay