Mixed reviews from Wilmington City Council on Mayor Purzycki retirement, Gov. Carney's interest to run

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says he won't run again, while Gov. John Carney is expressing interest in the position.

Purzycki announced Wednesday he will not seek a third term as mayor – citing his age as a main factor in his decision.

But he says he has several priorities and projects to carry across the finish line in the next 15 months, including Rodney Square renovations and closing on economic development prospects he says would bring 1,000 more jobs to the city.

"We've had a number of projects that we have been working on in the city," Purzycki says. "These are all things that have needed attention for literally decades and we're finally getting around to giving them the attention they deserve. I'm committed to do as much economic development as we can, we have some great prospects that we're working on today that would bring a thousand jobs to the city, if we can get that done that's a great one. We continue to try to bring an education center to the city, that would be terrific if we can do that."

He adds he wants to make sure their "fiscal house" is in order for the next administration as well.

And Purzycki says the city should be grateful if the governor runs to replace him.

“We’d be lucky if John Carney decided to run for Mayor,” Purzycki says.

Councilman Chris Johnson isn’t surprised Purzycki decided not to run and says the city would be fortunate if Carney ran to replace him.

“I think when we’re looking at the next leader, number one we need someone with experience, someone who is a demonstrated leader,” Johnson says.

Johnson says he looks forward to working with Purzycki and his administration for the next 15 months to carry out projects in the Neighborhood Stabilization Fund and approve more affordable housing projects with the city’s remaining federal funds.

But Councilwoman Shané Darby says good riddance to Purzycki – adding he should step down immediately. She argues Purzycki has put more effort into the Riverfront and business development than low-income neighborhoods, and Carney as mayor would be more of the same.

Darby says Carney seeking the mayor’s office is a grasp to stay in power.

“I don’t think he should be our next mayor," Darby says. "If we’re looking for change in our city, if we’re looking for progress, we cannot keep the same cycle, the good old boys' system, of these old white men who keep running and taking positions.”

Darby adds she supports a candidate like city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter, the only announced candidate for mayor, who she says has a track record of supporting equitable policies that address homeless and low-income communities.