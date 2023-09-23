Delaware soaked as Tropical Storm Ophelia makes its way up the East Coast

More soggy weather is on the way as the First State continues to deal with the effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia

More rain is expected after a heavy dose Saturday. As of 7 p.m . Saturday everywhere across the state had exceeded an inch of rain over the previous 24 hours. The heaviest amounts were measured in Sussex County according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, which reported 3.66 inches in Harbison, 3.54 inches in Dagsboro and 3.38 inches in Delmar.

The state activated the National Guard Saturday to help deal with any serious flooding issues. Bayside areas along the coast appeared to be dealing with the most significant flooding Saturday.

The National Weather Service says tropical storm conditions remain possible Sunday throughout the state before the storm moves out south to north. Another inch or two of rain is possible.

The chance of showers is forecast to linger into Monday before things clear out completely by Tuesday.