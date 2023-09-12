National Weather Service confirms a Monday tornado near Dagsboro

Delaware is hit by its third tornado this year - and the second in Sussex County.

The National Weather Service reports an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 85 miles per hour touched down in the Dagsboro area Monday afternoon.

It lasted just two minutes - from 2:55 to 2:57pm - and traveled less than a mile with a width of 370 yards.

It started along Adams Road just east of Dagsboro, causing minor damage to a handful of sheds and homes while uprooting some trees.

One shed suffered a partial roof and wall collapse in a backyard on Adams Road, while another nearby was shifted off its foundation with a partial roof collapse and door blown off.

Three homes along the road had windows blown out and some siding and shingles loss. Another home further south on Adams Road saw minor loss of siding and tree and limb damage.

Large softwood trees were uprooted along the wood line behind the homes on Adams Road and large branches snapped off of the trunks.

The tornado likely lifted in the area of Piney Neck Road near the intersection of Wild Goose Way where a tree was uprooted in the backyard of a home.

In April, a much stronger EF-3 tornado killed one man and did substantial damage to a 14.3-mile area between Bridgeville and Ellendale.

In July, a EF-1 twister touched down in the Middletown area.