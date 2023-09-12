Milford City Council approves upgrades to prevent flooding at Memorial Park

Milford City Council approves changes to a contract for upgrades at Memorial Park.

Council and the mayor unanimously approved paying for additional drainage along the back of the playground as well as building a small retaining wall.

Milford’s Parks and Recreation director Brad Dennehy says the adjustments to the original plan are unexpected.

"During construction and this summer we've had a lot of rain, so being on site during the construction process it came to my attention that we had some grading issues down there. Which I think sometimes when you build something things come along and looking at it and the slope of the hill and the way the playground was designed we've got quite a steep run off going towards the playground," said Dennehy.

Dennehy notes if the changes were not approved there would be flooding causing usability, children safety, and eventually liability issues.

The changes add $64,000 to the $700,000 project - $36,000 for the retaining wall and $28,000 for additional drainage. The money will come for the city’s realty transfer tax reserve.

"We said this was important to the community. It was unforeseen. It was discovered. Either we address, or say we're not going to use the playground. I mean to me it's just that's what we are, and there's RTT funding available to support this change order," said Councilman Jason James.

The completion of the park project is to be determined.

Five pickleball courts at the park are close to being done, with court striping, posts, and nets still waiting to be installed. A new playground is also being built.