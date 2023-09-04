Millsboro Republican announces run for U.S. Senate in Delaware

A Millsboro native announces his bid for U.S. Senate.

Bill Taylor is the first GOP candidate to enter the race for retiring Sen. Tom Carper’s seat.

Taylor is a business owner in the metal fabrication industry. He calls himself a “hard-core constitutionalist” and says the federal government needs to downsize.

“Anything I do on the federal level should be to help out the state, not help out the local person," Taylor says. "I mean I’m going to listen to the local people to see what they want, but you shouldn’t think of me as somebody that’s going to help you rule your life. I’m not going to be a leader for you, I’m going to be a helper in the background.”

Taylor adds he didn’t want to run for a state-level office because he likes his local elected officials.

He says jumping into politics at the U.S. Senate level is an ambitious step, but it’s where he sees government failing the most.

“When you look at the green agenda and that kind of stuff, they’re taking big leaps, and I’m like, you need infrastructure to back up that stuff," Taylor says. "One foot in front of the other. Not just one big giant leap and then there’s a hole behind you and you’re like, ‘well that’s somebody elses problem.’ I’m not that person, I’m one that wants to make a path forward for everybody else.”

The 39-year-old adds its time for the next generation to lead, and believes voters are tired of career politicians.

Taylor says he is focused on improving public education and bringing back more long-term, high paying careers.

Taylor says he’s also running for Senate in response to what politicians are doing on issues he has a personal stake in - such as changing emission standards on classic vehicles and banning classic firearms.

Taylor is one of two plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against the state and Attorney General Kathy Jennings over the state’s assault weapons ban.