DNREC issues temporary emergency air quality variance to Perdue Milford for rental boiler

Perdue receives a temporary emergency air quality variance - allowing it to use a rental boiler at its Milford poultry processing facility.

DNREC issued the temporary variance until a temporary permit can be issued following a public notice to appear on Sunday, September 3.

Last Sunday, plant managers at Perdue Milford discovered a critical failure in one of its permitted boilers. It remains inoperable.

A temporary air permit for the rental boiler is expected to be issued early next week by DNREC’s Division of Air Quality.

That permit would allow the rental boiler to operate for up to 90 days.

Meanwhile, the variance incorporates requirements for Perdue Foods to develop a boiler maintenance plan in Milford as well as a plan for long-term facility maintenance.

It also requires Perdue Milford to solidify a continuous compliance with the state’s environmental regulations.