© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

DNREC issues temporary emergency air quality variance to Perdue Milford for rental boiler

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Milton Pratt
/
Delaware Public Media

Perdue receives a temporary emergency air quality variance - allowing it to use a rental boiler at its Milford poultry processing facility.

DNREC issued the temporary variance until a temporary permit can be issued following a public notice to appear on Sunday, September 3.

Last Sunday, plant managers at Perdue Milford discovered a critical failure in one of its permitted boilers. It remains inoperable.

A temporary air permit for the rental boiler is expected to be issued early next week by DNREC’s Division of Air Quality.

That permit would allow the rental boiler to operate for up to 90 days.

Meanwhile, the variance incorporates requirements for Perdue Foods to develop a boiler maintenance plan in Milford as well as a plan for long-term facility maintenance.

It also requires Perdue Milford to solidify a continuous compliance with the state’s environmental regulations.

Tags
Delaware Headlines DNRECdnrec division of air qualityperdueMilford
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry