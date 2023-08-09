Delaware sees 2023's first case of West Nile Virus in sentinel chickens near Wilmington

The first case of the West Nile Virus this year is detected in DNREC’s sentinel chickens.

The virus was found at a sentinel chicken station near Wilmington on July 31 by the DNREC Mosquito Control Section. It was confirmed in a lab August 4.

There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in the state this year.

Delawareans are reminded contracting mosquito-transmitted diseases like West Nile and eastern equine encephalitis is possible until colder autumn temperatures arrive in mid-October or later.

Last year, Delaware had one confirmed case of invasive West Nile Virus.

There were no equine cases, but horse owners are urged to vaccinate their horses.

DNREC collects and tests blood samples weekly from early July into October from its outdoor caged sentinel chickens at 20 monitoring stations statewide.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t develop symptoms, but about 20% develop a mild illness, including fever, body and muscle aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, and rash symptoms.

A smaller number can develop serious illness involving neurological problems, paralysis, and possibly death.

DNREC reminds people to wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants in mosquito-prone areas, apply insect repellent containing 10 to 30% DEET, and remove outdoor items that collect water.