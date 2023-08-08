2023 student assessment results show much work remains to recover from pandemic

Statewide assessment results for the 2022-23 school year indicate a continued need for extra support in schools.

Only 40% of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level in English Language Arts (ELA).

That’s down 2 percentage points from last year’s assessment.

In math, students showed a 2 point improvement, with 32% of students at or above proficiency.

They continue to trail behind pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, 53% of students were at or above proficiency level in ELA. In math, that number was 42%.

Similar trends are shown in high school students this year. There was a 3 percent decrease in the students scoring proficient or higher on the reading test (44%), and a 1% decrease in mathematics (23%).

Again, this trails behind pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 37% of high schoolers scored proficient or higher on the reading test, and 24% in mathematics.

Theresa Bennett, Director of the Department of Education’s Office of Assessment, says the DOE hasn’t established a solid benchmark for learning recovery. But moving forward, their main focus is analyzing growth and improving best practices across the board.

“So, we look to see where we are seeing growth and see what types of promising practices that they put into place so we can start getting a handle on how long it seems to take for those practices to help show movement and growth with students. So that's the kind of data that we're looking at next.”

Pandemic learning loss exacerbated the issue, but even before 2020 the DOE saw a dip in scores. They began to adopt the math high quality instruction materials in Delaware schools in 2018, and ELA in 2019. Analyzing the scores from the schools who have been utilizing these materials the longest will help the department develop more realistic timeframes for when to expect to see growth across the board.

This also shows a need for some schools to receive more support moving forward.

Bennett says they have seen the most improvement in schools that have prioritized systemic practices. This includes Smyrna and Lake Forest School Districts, which attribute their success to the adoption of high-quality instructional materials and collaboration between schools.

Schools that have not had access to high-quality instructional materials, and the teacher training that goes along with it, may not see much growth in the immediate future.

Cohesion is key moving forward. Bennett notes that the DOE wants every school and teacher to have the same high-quality materials and necessary supports to foster healthy learning growth.

But cohesion doesn’t necessarily address disparities. There are many factors that can play into student success that stem from systemic inequalities, such as access to healthcare, housing instability, and economic status. Some students may need more attention than others to succeed, and some schools, such as those with a high number of students below the poverty line, may need more support to help meet their students’ needs.

The timing of the pandemic also played a role in determining student success.

“We have seen that our younger grades are the ones that are seeing slower growth. Those that were in kindergarten to first grade during that pandemic time, and maybe didn't have as many in-school opportunities. So we're definitely keeping an eye on them,” explained Bennett.

The Department of Education has initiated several high impact strategies to accelerate learning and get students back on track. This includes the dissemination of high-quality learning materials, as well as the establishment of a statewide Literacy Plan, and the Delaware Mathematics Framework. There have also been state-level investments, and recent legislation addressing educational practices and supports.

