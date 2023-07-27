Kent County issues heat advisory during Delaware State Fair

The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect across Delaware - and it was evident at the Delaware State Fair Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures there peaked around 95 degrees with the heat index around 100 degrees. A consistent breeze helped to cool things off, but the heat was having an impact.

Fresh iced tea stand Mama Jugs says it’s seen record sales at the fair this year, but Thursday’s heat may have driven customers away.

Valerie Burd runs the stand near the Sussex Barn.

“Today has been a slow day because of the heat and I think it’s going to be a slow day all day but that’s okay," Burd says. "This has been a phenomenal year for us. This is my second year back at the current tent and we have probably more than doubled our sales from last year so we are having a really fantastic year so far.”

The Kent County Department of Public Safety issued an extreme heat alert Thursday morning, advising people in Kent County to stay in air-conditioned buildings, limit outdoor activity, and drink more water than usual.

And the latest forecast has temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s remaining through Sat. when the State Fair wraps up its run.