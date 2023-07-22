Unemployment rate in Delaware remains steady in June

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in June.

Last month’s unemployment rate was 4.2%, the same as May, but the number is down from June 2022 when it was 4.3%.

Delaware still lags behind the national rate of 3.6%.

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were all higher except Sussex County with Wilmington, Newark, and Dover each up over 1 percent and Kent County up just under one percent.

Last month there were 20,800 unemployed Delawareans compared to 21,200 in May, and June 2023 also improved from a year ago when there were 21,600 unemployed Delawareans.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs numbers were up 1,100 last month to 487,300.

Since June 2022, that number has grown by 16,900 - a 3.6% increase compared to the national jobs number, which rose 2.4%.

Delaware’s improvement has been spurred by the Leisure and Hospitality industry which grew by 4,600 jobs or 8.4% bump.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities and Professional and Business Services sectors added 2,500 and 2,300 jobs respectively in the last year.

Meanwhile, the Local Government sector was the main driver of jobs last month - adding 1,500.