Bayhealth opens Total Care in Milton, first-ever hybrid emergency and urgent care facility

Bayhealth cut the ribbon on a new healthcare facility in Milton Tuesday.

Bayhealth Total Care is the first of its kind – a 24/7 emergency and urgent care center. The facility also houses walk-in lab services, as well as imaging, primary care, and offices for specialty care physicians.

Bayhealth spokesperson Kalee Sexton says this helps eliminate confusion for patients.

“It really takes the guesswork out of it for the patients if you’re not sure if you have an urgent care need or an emergency care need, you can come in and our staff will help you determine that," Sexton says.

Sexton says the emergency department is fully equipped, and the entire facility has 11 exam rooms and a trauma room with two additional beds.

She adds there is a nationwide shortage of primary care physicians, and Delaware is no different. Sussex County is the fastest-growing county in Delaware, especially among the senior citizen population.

Total Care brings healthcare closer to home for residents.

“So this facility brings care closer to home for residents of Sussex County without forcing them to have to get one Route 1 and drive down the highway to get somewhere," Sexton says.

Bayhealth's Graduate Medical Education programs are currently training 73 resident physicians, with many of them now working at Total Care.